Haramaya University to launch postgraduate programmes in two universities found in Somaliland.

Public and International Relations Directorate Director at the university, Alemshet Teshome said that the institution is working to increase the number of postgraduate programs to 200 during the coming ten years based on the demand in the market.

Saying that, the institution is working in partnership with various international higher education institutions, Alemshet noted that preparations are being carried out by the university to integrate Easter African countries with knowledge and research fields.

Haramaya University is finalizing preparations to forge partnerships with universities in Somaliland and Djibouti in the education diplomacy sector.

FANABC

