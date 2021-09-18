Statement by the High Representative, Josep Borrell, on the Somalia political situation

The EU calls on President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and Prime Minister Roble to bring to an end the current political stand-off. The electoral process must continue to move forward peacefully, in line with the previously agreed timetable of 27 May. This is key for the well-being of the Somali population.

All Somali stakeholders must exercise maximum restraint for the overall stability of Somalia and the region.

PRESS STATEMENT

