His Excellency the Vice President of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Abdullahi Ismail ‘Zeyli’i’ and a delegation he led, currently on a visit to the UAE, paid a visit to the former President, Ahmed Mohamed Mohamoud ‘Siilaanyo’, at his residence in Abu Dhabi.

Accompanying the VP at this visit was the Minister for Technology and Telecommunication, Abdiweli Sheikh Abdullahi Suufi, and other members of the government.

The visit, sources close to the delegation state, was – largely – of a courtesy call in nature.

Same sources, also, stated that the two sides touched on issues that flitted in and out of an outright call on the ex-president for full support of another bid on the presidency by the government he left behind.

Exploration of this topic did not raise government expectations any, sources say.

President Musa Bihi came to power with the full, unreserved support of the then reigning President Siilaanyo and the party he founded, Kulmiye. President is planning to stand for re-election once his term expires end of 2022, reliable government sources intimate.

This time around, Kulmiye was not certain of the same motivated support base it enjoyed back in 2017 because of a wide dissatisfaction with how President Bihi ran his government. Analysts point out that his method of governance intentionally fragmented party loyalists more than it kept them together, patching the chinks – if any.

The most successful foreign envoy of Somaliland, Pasha Awil Omar, turned down a vice-ministerial position President Bihi appointed him some two weeks ago. Pasha, sources close to him revealed, deserved – and expected – a more responsible position.

Pasha is a member of the ex-president’s family.

This visit comes right on the heels of another the Chairman of the Waddani opposition party, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, paid the former president Friday.

