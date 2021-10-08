Kenya has said it has withdrawn compulsory jurisdiction from the International Court of Justice and will not recognize the judgement in the ongoing Maritime case pitting it against Somalia, Foreign Affairs PS Macharia Kamau has said.

Kamau told reporters on Friday that the Kenyan Government won’t recognize the judgement and abide by its findings that are set to emerge from the court on Tuesday next week.

Kenya and Somalia have engaged in a protracted legal tussle at the ICJ over a piece of land off the shore of Kenya.

The contestation is on which country owns it.

But Kamau said the court lacks jurisdiction to determine the dispute.

Kamau complains that the court has been manifestly biased and hence unsuitable to resolve the conflict.