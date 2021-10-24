“I connect to places. I’ve been inspired by the cityscape for so long, it is not something I do on purpose but I find myself referencing parks and streets. We have a beautiful city with incredible landmarks that are inspiring.

“I make connections in the city, not necessarily buildings or names, but people bring it to life for me and my work is focussed on the people who inspired me, people I love who compelled me to write.”

When appointed, she said: “I’m honoured, it’s fantastic. I’m really excited. In other places like London they have a history of poet laureates, I think it’s time that Sheffield follows in pursuit of that and really engages with the young people in the city who have so much to say.

“Sheffield’s poetry scene is eclectic, diverse, fiery, we have open mic nights, it feels inclusive, it’s a nice place and so much so that when I go to other spaces I really realise how warm the poetry scene we have here is. I think a role like this will add weight to that and help to draw attention to it and help expand it. I hope we have a lot of poet laureates and each one works on different things to bring to the city.

“I want to use my opportunity as the poet laureate to work with young people to encourage them, and I want to work with organisations like Hive and other partnerships that share that vision of empowering people through words and documenting their stories and archiving, or even just being creative as an expressive form.”

So what was the reality? “It has been great. Wonderful opportunities. I was commissioned to write poems for the Tinsley Canal and appear at Off The Shelf. Incredible opportunities so early in on in my career because I am still learning.