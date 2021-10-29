Somaliland: Waddani’s Hirsi Announces Candidacy for Chairmanship, Jirdeh Drops Out

In what now looks like a synchronized action, two of Waddani party’s topmost leaders announced contrasting decisions relating to their future in the party within a day of one another.

Hirsi Ali Haji Hassan, Leader – a position created for him when he joined the party a little over 4 years ago, announced, Thursday, that he will run for the Chairmanship of the party come the next convention of the General assembly scheduled for 15-16 November 2021.

“I am here to announce that I will stand for the chairmanship of Waddani in the upcoming GA convention on the 15th and 16th of November. I believe I have what it takes to lead the party: requisite educational credentials and experience. I believe it is the right time that the party chose the right position for this position which, I believe, I fit. I, also, believe that I am the right person that can lead the party to a higher, stronger leave leading to a win in the upcoming presidential elections,” he stated at a press conference he held.

Hirsi hoped that Waddani candidates at the convention will share his vision and support his candidacy.

Hirsi submitted his application and other required documents supporting his candidacy to the committee organizing the convention.

It was only the day before that Abdulkadir Jirdeh Aw Ali declared that he was dropping out of the race for the Chairmanship despite his current position as ‘Acting Chairman’.

The same as Hirsi’s, his title was not legit in the eyes of the Parties and political Associations Act being a position neither defined nor condoned by law.

Jirdeh said the decision was purely based on personal considerations. That, nevertheless, did not sound that convincing at all.

“The upcoming convention will make changes to the party bylaws and constitution. Since I served as the Acting Chairman – a position that is not defined by the Political Parties Act, I decided to abdicate from that position to make way for fresh amendments to be made,” he said.

“The decision to do so and also not run for the chairmanship stems from purely personal considerations and has not been influenced by external factors and pressures,” he added.

A month has not fully passed when the current chairman and the founder of the party, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillah ‘Irro’, also, made it known that he intended to stand again for the chairmanship of the party.

Abdirahman is expected to come out as the party’s candidate for the upcoming presidential elections due at the end of 2022.

Observers believe that Jirdeh and Hirsi coordinated moves in order to give the latter a chance to be seriously considered in the face of a perceived challenge from a formidable outsider.

In recent weeks, Waddani delegates had been holding talks with Mohamoud Hashi Abdi, a career politician who had proven support clout, who made it known that he had an eye on the Chairmanship of the party if his terms were accepted.

Mohamoud relied on his wide support, charisma and proven successes on the campaign road were adequate enough to sway part leaders eager to clinch first place in the forthcoming elections.

