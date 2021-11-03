Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) on Wednesday announced that it will auction 73 uncollected aircraft at four of its airports for prices as low as Sh5,000 ($44.93).

Kenya Airports Authority in an advert invited interested bidders for planes that have overstayed at their yards at the Jomo Kenyatta, Moi, Wilson and Lokichoggio airports.

“All interested purchasers are requested to view the items as per the dates and verify their respective details as these are not warranted by neither the auctioneer nor KAA as the items are being offered for sale ‘as is-where-is’,” a part of the advert read.

Owners of the aircraft lying uncollected at KAA airports are Somali Air force, Jetlink, Skyward, Eagle Aviation, Prestige Aviation, Fly540, Pan Africa Airways, and Planes for Africa.

In 2019, KAA invited the public to buy uncollected items from its airports as part of a clean-up programme.

The government agency said aircraft parking fees were accumulating and the companies were not paying the fees. This have also led to the airports being congested, and disrupting other activities.

KAA announced that interested bidders can view the planes from November 4-16 during normal working hours. Auctions of aircraft at Nairobi airports (Jomo Kenyatta International and Wilson) will take place on November 17 while planes will be sold at Moi International Airport in Mombasa on November 19, and Lokichoggio on November 22.

The government agency disclosed that bidders will have to pay a deposit of Sh100,000 per item on auction and stated that where the bid price is lower than the deposit price, the bidder will be refunded the difference after presenting a receipt.

However, where the bid price is higher than the deposit, the bidder will need to pay not less than 25 percent of the total value.

“The balance of the auctioned item must be paid within 24 hours (or) the award will be cancelled and the deposit forfeited and the item sold to the second highest bidder. Sale will be subject to the reserve price,” another part of the advert said.