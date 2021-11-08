Having searched the MV Cheung Son for valuables, the hijackers ordered the sailors out onto the deck. A report published in The Guardian in August of 2000 suggests that “their bodies were weighted, bound and gagged, and dumped overboard”. Neither the ship nor its cargo were found, and the same newspaper report claims that “the suspicion is that it has been given a new identity, with the collusion of corrupt officials”.

This is a piracy story that doesn’t involve buccaneers, eye patches or wooden legs. The hijacking – or ship–jacking, if you prefer – took place in 1998 and is one of the first recorded incidents of modern piracy in the South China Sea. It was a contemporary version of a crime that mankind has been committing since at least the days when the Greeks ruled the waves.

Popular culture’s vision of what a pirate looks like (Jack Sparrow, pretty much) and what a pirate does (sailing the seven seas while gargling rum and bellowing “AHOY THERE” at regular intervals) and all that comes with it (the skull and crossbones, the buried treasure) bares no resemblance to contemporary reality whatsoever.

“In reality, piracy never disappeared, but it just doesn’t affect the West anymore, and that’s why it goes unnoticed,” says maritime terrorism expert Peter Lehr , author of Pirates: A New History, from Vikings to Somali Raiders. “During most of the 20th century, the West was preoccupied with other issues that were deemed more important, like world wars, the Cold War and the possibility of all-out nuclear war between the USSR and the USA. Compared to those fears, piracy was a minor issue – an inconvenience more than anything.”

Piracy isn’t the stuff of fiction, and it certainly isn’t a thing of the past. A study published by the ICC International Maritime Bureau in early 2021 found that 195 incidents of the crime were reported to the IMB Piracy Reporting Centre. The majority of these took place in the Gulf of Guinea , the current global capital of modern international piracy.

That doesn’t mean that piracy will disappear, however. Given that global supply chains are still largely reliant on cargo ships, maritime traffic is going nowhere. Neither is piracy. “Even if we get to the stage in the future where we’ve got robot ships without any crew members onboard, pirates will learn how to hack them,” says Lehr.

In Lehr’s eyes, deterring the existing human pirates involves fighting fire with fire. “You need a lot of warships in order to patrol vast stretches of coastal water, and nowadays you also need a lot of helicopters and maritime patrol aircraft.”

Before going to that effort and expense, the piracy expert thinks it would be sensible to “establish welfare policies on land adapted to fishermen in order to give them life options away from piracy”. Many of today’s pirates are ex-sailors who worked in overexploited waters. “Put yourself in the shoes of a young fisherman in the South China Sea or off the coast of Somalia,” Lehr says. “You’d soon see how industrial trawlers from different countries deplete your fish levels, leaving you with nothing.”

Lehr adds that “the state doesn’t help, because it can’t, and because it doesn’t want to. They leave you feeling alone and you have to find a way to put food on the table for your family. What can you do? That is when piracy becomes an option. It starts out primarily as an opportunistic activity, and then, as income increases, it becomes a more organised activity.” In the end, Lehr argues, piracy exists in places where there’s a lack of law and order, and where the borders between states are vague. Location is also a key factor, as the crime is more likely to happen “in places where looting can be a very lucrative activity, as is the case with maritime traffic that’s open to attack in straits or confined waters as opposed to the high seas”.