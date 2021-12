Global warming and the exotic pet trade are threatening Africa’s cheetah population – but an international NGO is partnering with the government of the breakaway Somaliland region to try and rescue them. David Doyle has more.

THIS VIDEO STORY REPLACES A PREVIOUS VERSION FROM DEC 10, 2021 WHICH SHOWED MEMBERS OF TORRID ANALYTICS WHO WERE NOT MENTIONED IN THE ACCOMPANYING STORY.

