Arrivals from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Nigeria have been suspended, and new Covid-19 travel restrictions have been imposed on arrivals from Uganda and Ghana

The UAE’s decision to suspend all inbound flights for national and international carriers and transit passengers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Nigeria came into effect Saturday morning.

This includes suspending the entry of travellers who were in the four countries 14 days before coming to the UAE, while flight operations will continue to transport passengers from the UAE to the same countries.

The UAE continues to update its Covid-19 restrictions and precautions as the pandemic evolves. The rapidly spreading omicron variant has forced new restrictions globally, and the UAE capital on Saturday also updated its travel green list for quarantine-free travel into Abu Dhabi.

The UAE nationals, their first degree relatives, diplomatic missions, official delegations between UAE and these countries and Golden residence holders are excluded from this decision.

The excluded categories should present a negative Covid-19 test obtained within 48 hours of departure and a Rapid-PCR test at the airport within six hours of departure whenever possible and another PCR test at the airport upon arrival to UAE.

However, UAE citizens are barred from travelling to the four African countries except for the country’s emergency treatment cases, official delegations, and scholarships.

A 10-day quarantine and a PCR test on the ninth day of entering the country is required for UAE nationals, their first-degree relatives, diplomatic missions and golden residence holders.

The General Civil Aviation Authority, who made the decision, has also said that those coming from those four countries through other countries must stay in the transit country for at least 14 days before being allowed into the UAE.

Separately, restrictions have been placed on arrivals from Uganda and Ghana, with arrivals requiring a negative Covid-19 test within 48 hours and a rapid PCR test at the airport within six hours of departure.

Arabian Business

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Skype

Email

Facebook

Pocket

Tumblr

Print



Like this: Like Loading...