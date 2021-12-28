Somalia Partners Urge Restraint, Dialogue on Restive Situation

International partners* are following with deep concern the current situation and political developments. We call on Somalia’s leaders to put the country’s interests first, to de-escalate rising political tensions, and to refrain from provocation or use of force that could undermine peace and stability.

International partners have repeatedly expressed growing concern over procedural irregularities and delays in the Somali electoral process. It is imperative that the 17 September 2020 and 27 May 2021 agreements, which are the basis for the elections, be implemented immediately without further distraction or disruption.

A meeting of the National Consultative Council as soon as possible, along with other consultations among key stakeholders, is urgently needed to accelerate and improve the process and bring the elections to a rapid and credible conclusion that will enjoy the confidence of the Somali people.

*African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Egypt, Ethiopia, European Union (EU), Finland, France, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Sudan, Sweden, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States and United Nations.

PRESS STATEMENT

