The United States supports the call for an in-person National Consultative Council meeting this week focused on improving and expediting Somalia’s electoral process.

The United States is deeply concerned by the continuing delays and by the procedural irregularities that have undermined the credibility of the process.

It is imperative that Somalia’s national and Federal Member State leaders swiftly conclude credible, transparent, and inclusive parliamentary and presidential elections and address concerns in an open and acceptable manner. The United States remains committed to supporting peace and stability in Somalia and will use available tools to meet those goals.

PRESS STATEMENT

