British Consultancy Adam Smith Expected in Hargeisa to Advise Army

Somaliland’s defence minister Abdiqani Mohamoud Aateye and the head of the Somaliland National Armed Forces, General Nuh Ismail Tani, have contracted London-based consultancy firm Adam Smith International (ASI) to help steer the reorganisation of the country’s defence services, as laid out in the Somaliland Security Programme (SSP).

The firm, whose contract runs to 2024, will shortly send one of its consultants to Hargeisa to oversee changes in the army’s headquarters and support the training of troops participating in the Junior Command Staff Course (JCSC). The consultant will also act as a link between the ministry of defence and the British embassy in Hargeisa which is represented by diplomat Morgan Riley, and the defence attaché, Lieutenant Colonel James Christie.

Directed by Jalpa Patel, Adam Smith has experience in Somaliland, having previously managed security cooperation projects with the authorities there. Between 2013 and 2014, the consultancy provided support, on behalf of the UK government, to the high command and the coast guard, with a particular focus on a shake-up of the intelligence units. It has also collaborated with the Somaliland Police Force.

Private security providers such as Axiom International and Aktis Strategy have also been sent by the UK to Somaliland to assist in the development of its military capabilities.

Africa Intelligence