The Minister of Communication and Technology of the Republic of Somaliland Hon Abdiweli Sheikh Abdillahi Sufi Jibril on Tuesday met with top representatives of the Somaliland Online Media Association (SOMA) at the Ministry’s headquarters in Hargeisa.

The two sides during the meeting discussed key issues on collaboration between the Ministry and Online Media operators.

The Minister briefed the leadership of SOMA on the progress of the ongoing preparations of the Social Media Code of Conduct, which is being prepared by the Ministry. He promised that the online media would play their part in finalizing the Code.

The Minister acknowledged the important role of Online Media in community development and nation-building process, and pledged that the Ministry would strengthen collaboration with Online Media, and develop the knowledge of its staff as they are the most influential communication media in this century.

The Chairman of the Somaliland Online Media Association (SOMA) Mr. Mustafa Abdi Mohamed (Mustafe Janaale) on behalf of the SOMA thanked the Telecommunication Minister and at the same time briefed him on the role of online media in the process of democratization, building, and promoting the Somaliland cause, SOMA represents nearly all the major media outlets in the country that cover daily events in Somaliland.

On the other hand, other SOMA officials who spoke at the meeting pledged to strengthen their existing cooperation with the Ministry and the nation, noting that they will contribute to the proposed Social Media Code of Conduct which is currently being prepared by the Ministry of Communications.

This is the first meeting of SOMA’s leadership and Somaliland’s Minister of Communications and Technology Abdiweli Sheikh Abdullahi Sufi Jibril.

First published by somalilandcurrent.com

