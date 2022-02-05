The House of Peoples Representatives (HPR) announced 42 nominee commissioners for the National Dialogue Commission. They are selected from the submitted public nomination that was open for the populace.
The list of the nominees includes prominent individuals from various academic, leadership & professional backgrounds, among which women are Ambassador Tadelech Hailemichael, Hirut Gebreselassie, Ayrorit M/Diyasin (Ph.D.), and Zenebwork Tadesse.
The general public is invited to forward its comments on the nominated individuals for five consecutive days starting from Feb 4 through the House’s web portal. Out of the nominated commissioners, 11 will be screened to be finally presented to the HPR by the House’s Speaker for final approval.
The prospect commissioners have a three years term of office, which will be extended if necessary.
The nomination and selection process of the commissioners is handled by a committee established to undertake tasks from the process of nomination to their appointment. A consulting team to the committee is also set to ensure a transparent, fair, and participatory process, according to the HPR.
“Given a number of responsibilities laid on the consulting team, it is basically expected to advise the Speaker of the House in selecting the fittest candidates who highly qualify the requirements put in the proclamation.”
Led by the Speaker of the HPR, Tagesse Chafo, the consulting team includes the Speaker of the House of Federation, President of the Federal Supreme Court, representatives of Inter-Religious Council, and Civic Societies Consortium.
The bill to establish the National Dialogue Commission was approved by the HPR on Dec 29, with the rationale of paving the way for national consensus and keeping the integrity of the country.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government promised to create such a commission to establish a common ground on contentious issues.
Recently the government released political prisoners such as Jawar Mohammed, Bekele Gerba, and Eskinder Nega stating that it was a move taken to make the upcoming national dialogue more inclusive.
The international community had been calling for an inclusive national dialogue, since the conflict erupted in Northern Ethiopia killing thousands of civilians and displacing millions.
Addis Zeybe
RELATED
The list of nominees is as follows :
1.Prof. Tirusew Tefera
2. Bedilu Wakjira
3..Professor Afework Bekele Simegne
4. Ato Zegeye Asfaw Abdi
5.Ambassador Tadelech H/Mikael
6. Prof. Tilahun Teshome
7.Ato Haile Gebre Suse
8. Prof. Baye Yimam
9.Dr. Semir Yesuf
10. Dr. Abdissa Zeray Bemano
11. Prof. Habtamu Wondimu
12.Ato Gemechu Dubiso Gudina
13. Ato Samuel Tassew Tefera
14. Ambassador Muel G/Hiwot W/Selassie
15.Ato Ahmed Husen Mohammed
16. Prof. Mesfin Araya
17.Dr. Abera Deresa
18. W/o Hirut G/Selassie Oda
19.Ambassador Mohammed Dirir
20. Ato Nigusu Aklilu
21. Prof. Yaekob Arsano
22.Ato Tesfaye Habiso
23.Dr Ayiforit M/Diyasin
24.Prof. Kifle W/Mikael Hajeto
25.Dr. Tegegnework Getu Mengesha
26.Prof. Kassahun Birhanu Alemu
27. Ato Abate Kisho Hora
28.Dr. Dawit Yohannes
29. Prof. Hizkias Asefa
30. Dr. Takele Seboka
31. Getahun Husen Shikur
32.Ato Bekele Gutema Jebesa
33.Prof. Daniel Kitaw
34 W/O Zenebuwork Tadesse Markos
35.Ato Ibrahim Mulushewa Eshete
36.Prof. Zekarias Kenea Tsegera
37. Ato Melaku W/Mariam
38.Dr. Yonas Adaye
39.Dr. Wedajo W/Ghiorgis
40. Andargachew Assegid
41.Dr. Mulugeta Aregawi
42. Dr. Negaligne Berhanu Baye
Source: Borkena