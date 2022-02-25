It is becoming more clear that the Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka will anytime soon lead his One Kenya Alliance brigade to the Azimio La Umoja movement led by Raila Odinga.

Raila and Kalionzo on Wednesday met at United Democratic Party’s National Delegates Congress held at Multi-Media University where their political bromance was rekindled yet again.

UDP party is led by former cabinet minister and Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo, a member of the One Kenya Alliance.

Kalonzo who was first to address admitted to being willing to join the Azimio La Umoja movement.

He said Azimio policies align with their expectations but maintained they will need an honest engagement before sealing a deal.

“We as Oka believe in the unity of the nation and Azimio seems to be singing the same song, but we are stressing honesty in engagement,” Kalonzo said.

Kanu chairman and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi was present.

Raila on his part welcomed the Oka team to Azimio La Umoja even as he called for unity of purpose ahead of the August 9, polls.

Raila said the Azimio La Umoja umbrella was still at his formation stage and asked the Oka team to join and be part of a journey he said will transform Kenya.

“Azimio is still in its formation stages. I want more parties to join the coalition so that we form the next government together,” Raila said.

Raila said the ODM and Jubilee NDC will mark the beginning of building an alliance that will seek to clinch the presidency in the August 9, polls.

ODM and Jubilee are expected to hold a joint NDC that will result in endorsing Raila for the presidency.

“ODM is having its NDC and so is Jubilee. After the events, we will then embark on building a formidable force,” he said.

By BOSCO MARITA and ALLAN KISI

The Star Kenya

