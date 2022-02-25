Media outlets in the Somalia capital, Mogadishu, reported that there was a strong rumor purporting an imminent takeover of a number of Mogadishu districts by al-Shabaab.

One of the more prominent outlets, caasimada.net, said the Islamic militant fighters planned to stage daring, simultaneous raids on the north Mogadishu districts of Yaqshid, Heliwaa and Daynile as early as March 5 or 6.

Having tested the mettle of Somalia security forces and found wanting in successful night attacks on several districts in the heart of the capital such as Kahda, Hodan and Boondheere, the group is said to be forcing the weak government at Villa Somalia to either fully accept their shadow government in Mogadishu or face the consequences.

The fighters drove 4WD police vehicles off some of the district compounds and police stations they hit and captured. They also scaled their target killings of government officials and security personnel in the capital at the same time.

Villa Somalia was fully aware of the fighters’ strong presence in commercial centers and large swathes in the city were known but never openly admitted it. The Islamists levied and collected taxes on business concerns in the city reaching down to the vendor level.

Some reports recently revealed that the group spent as much as US$24 million a year to replenish its fire-power and IEDs.

According to a recent Hiral Institute report, the Group has metamorphosed into a fully-functioning type of government at the head of which is Emir Ahmed Derie who replaced the deceased Ahmed Godane.

Derie is assisted by his deputy (vice President in the real world) Abukar Ali Adan and the powerful Group spokesperson, Sheikh Ali Dheere.

The cabinet of ministers called Emirs number 13, namely:

Emir Yassir Jiss – Military (Defense) Emir Gess Adde – Amniyat (Intelligence/Security) Emir Ma;allin Salman – Muhajirin Emir Abdullahi Osman – Explosives/Bombing Emir Abdikarim Horseed – Finance Emir Sheikh Ahmeddey – Justice Emir Mahsi Ahmed Hussein – Hisbah (Police) Emir Abdullahi Yare (Nadir) – Da’wa (Religious Affairs/Cause) Emir Ma’allin Geesow – Zakat (Endowments) Emir Abdullahi Osman – Information Emir Ale Ibrahim Geesey – Health Emir Hussein Sheikh Ali Fidow – Policy/Political Direction Emir Mohamed Mohamoud Mirreh – Emirates

Despite the undeniable threat to the international community-supported shadow of a government in Mogadishu and the weakness of its security setup, the Somalia interim President, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed ‘Farmajo’ has been drumming the assertion that the country was ready to take over its security from AMISOM and a myriad of other lesser publicized commands.

The Un and the AU have postponed exit schedules of AMISOM several times fearing that it will take al-Shabaab fighters no time to retake the capital and other major cities.

