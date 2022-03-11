The announcement was made during a briefing by the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, on the Drought in the Horn of Africa.

On the contribution, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, said: “The UAE attaches great importance to the stability of the Horn of Africa. The impact of climate change on the region has intensified the humanitarian situation. Therefore, our commitment will ensure that humanitarian agencies are better equipped to support the regions that need immediate assistance.”

UAE’s contribution will build on the work of Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) and the Khalifa Foundation, which includes a series of air-bridge flights and a relief ship to assist people affected by drought in Somalia.

Source: WAM