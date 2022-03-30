This report, produced with the assistance of the UNODC Global Maritime Crime Programme, examines the potential maritime radiological and nuclear trafficking risks posed by the multitude of small, traditional, and unregistered vessels plying the world’s oceans.

The report specifically examines four geographic areas (Brazil, West Africa, the Red Sea, and Indonesia) to assess the risk these types of vessels pose for radiological and nuclear trafficking.

It also proposes areas of potential policy prioritization that would increase maritime domain awareness around these kinds of vessels and mitigate the risk of their trafficking activity.

Download/Read the report below.

Stable Sea

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Skype

Email

Facebook

Pocket

Tumblr

Print



Like this: Like Loading...