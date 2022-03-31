The NSCN (IM) Tuesday has congratulated Dr Edna Adan Ismail (Somaliland) on being elected as the new President of the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization (UNPO).

She was elected as the first female President of the UNPO and succeeded Nasser Bolodai.

The NSCN (IM) also conveyed its congratulation Vice-Presidents Elisenda Paluzie (Catalonia) and Rubina Greenwood (Sind); and the new Presidency members Tammy Breedt (Afrikaners), Dolkun Isa (East Turkestan), Paul Strauss (District of Columbia), Tina Rose Muna Barnes (Guam), Ali Abdelzadeh (Iranian Kurdistan), Alex Thach (Khmer Krom), Abdi Mahdi (Ogaden) and Rigzin Genkhang (Tibet).

It further informed that the NSCN (IM) also participated in the UNPO’s XVI General Assembly held in Washington DC on March 26 and 27.

The NSCN team was led by Lt Gen (Retd) VS Atem, VC, Member of the Collective Leadership, NSCN as they participated in the General Assembly virtually, it said.

‘Nagalim represented by the NSCN was admitted as a bona fide member of the UNPO on the January 23, 1993,” it added.

The UNPO is an international movement and organization established to empower the voices of the unrepresented and marginalized peoples worldwide and to protect their rights for self-determination and currently comprised of 44 members.

The UNPO’s mandate is to provide its members with access to the international fora, such as the agencies of the UN (United Nations), which is intended to defend the rights of the indigenous people, mitigate the effects of threats such as climate change and protect the natural environment, the NSCN (IM) release added.

