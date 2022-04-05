“Hilarious that NISA claims it foiled a planned assassination on the two top leaders of their government,” a spokesperson of the Al-Qaeda affiliated Islamist fighters, Al-Shabaab jestingly ridiculed an earlier claim of NISA stating that the organization intercepted a planned assassination operation on President Farmaajo and Prime Minister Roble.

“It (NISA) was not able to stave off our successful raids on their offices and centers. It wasn’t able to forestall us targeting Engineer Yarisow (former Mayor) in a conference with members of his administration at his office. It wasn’t able to avert the assault we made on Halane (base camp),” the man added.

“We can’t really say where they have found the ability (all of a sudden) to foil a plan in the making,” the spokesperson stated clearly bemused.

The Shabaab spokesperson declared that no person who went by the name of Mohamed Mahir belonged to their group.

“Although government leaders remain at the top of our targeted lists, we will not, however, accept that they pull us into wrangles and squabbles among themselves,” the Shabaab spokesman concluded.

The retort was a response to an earlier Tweet from the intelligence organization of Somalia in which NISA claimed it had discovered a planned assassination targeting the federal Somalia President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, and the Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble.

NISA stated that the operation was being headed by one Mohamed Mahir belonging to Al- Shabaab- without revealing if they had the named person in custody or not or on what proof the claim was based.

Waxan Madaxda Qaranka siinay warbixin ku saabsan khatar ay malegayaan Maafiyada AS oo ay rabaan inay ku beegsadaan Madaxwaynaha & R/Wasaaraha Qaranka. Maxamad Mahir oo ah dhagarqabe sare oo AS ka tirsan ayaa wada fulinta qorshaha. Dabagal ayaan ku haynaa cid kaste oo ku lug leh. pic.twitter.com/sLUpOKLhMl — NISA (@HSNQ_NISA) April 5, 2022

“We have briefed the Heads of State on the threat posed by the AS (Al-Shabaab) Mafia to the President and the Prime Minister. Mohamed Mahir, a senior AS member of the AS, co-ordinated the plan. We are monitoring everyone involved,” the NISA Tweet said.

There was many a time Somalia political observers contended that NISA reports were not to be believed at all and that the organization, itself, carried out many of the devastating operations for reasons only top government leaders were aware of. Many more said the government, in order to keep the huge aid flow coming, the government was in cahoots with elements of Al-Shabaab to execute a number of other operations.

