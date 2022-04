The UAE has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Somaliland following the fire that broke out at the central market in the capital Hargeisa, resulting in dozens of injuries and heavy material losses.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its support for the government and people of Somaliland in this tragic incident and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

WAM

