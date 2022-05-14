Special guests for the night include Loula Isman, representative of Somaliland to Canada, and Ahmed Hersi, the secretary of finance for Somaliland’s Wadani Party

Somalilanders in Edmonton can celebrate the 31st anniversary of the region’s independence on Saturday.

Independence Day is an opportunity to celebrate the self-declared state and this year, a party is taking place at St. John’s Cultural Centre, located at 10611 110 Ave., from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Special guests for the night include Loula Isman, representative of Somaliland to Canada, and Ahmed Hersi, the secretary of finance for Somaliland’s Wadani Party who is visiting from the region.

There will also be entertainment from Sir Mohamud Omar, a singer, and Abdullahi Mohamed who goes by the stage name “Captain Abdul,” the organizer of the event who will also DJ and emcee.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia on May 18, 1991. While considered part of Somalia by most of the international community, the region, bordered also by Ethiopia and Djibouti, has its own money, elections and judiciary.

Somaliland was previously colonized by the United Kingdom while the rest of Somalia was colonized by Italy.

A general election is set to take place this year on Nov. 13.

By Anna Junker

Edmonton Sun

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Skype

Email

Facebook

Pocket

Tumblr

Print



Like this: Like Loading...