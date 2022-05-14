East Africa Drought: ‘The Suffering Here Has No Equal’

She is a mother of five whose eldest son has been suffering from malnutrition since September. The 12-year-old is weak and cannot walk or even stand alone. She says she has never experienced conditions as bad as this drought before.

“It is worsening, worse than it has ever been. That’s why you can see signs of starvation here.”

‘Starvation has become our companion’

Since this latest drought started last year, there have been countless cases of malnutrition.

Ms Lomaluk says her family eats only one meal a day. As there is not enough food to go around, priority is given to the children and elderly.