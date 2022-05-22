The Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Somaliland Postal Services.

The MoU seeks to explore cooperation in the areas of mutual interest in international mail processing and delivery, knowledge exchange and innovative solutions in Kenya, Somaliland and other African countries.

Under the new agreement, the two Postal Services have agreed to work together in processing of inbound, outbound and cross-border mail and parcels; transport of mail and parcels; delivery of mail and parcel; electronic data interchange (EDI); establishment of a joint venture; knowledge and training exchange and transfer. The unions also agreed to jointly set up mail and parcel sorting centres at any place for the mutual benefit of the parties.

The Unions pledged to respect international security standards and procedures and the use of electronic data interchange (EDI) systems to facilitate the overall security of the international mail and parcel transport network.

The signing of the agreement at the PCK headquarters in Nairobi was witnessed by Joe Mucheru, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Information and Communications, Innovation and Youth Affairs on one hand and Sharmake Gele, Somaliland Deputy Ambassador to Kenya.

Dan Kagwe, the Postmaster General signed the MoU on behalf of the PCK while Yousouf Warsame Hassan, the Director General of the Somaliland Postal Services, signed on behalf of Somaliland Postal Services.

“Kenya fully supports the integration of countries in the East Africa region, now with a population bigger than Europe. This MoU will go a long way in cementing postal services integration in the region,” Mucheru said.

Gele said with the signing of the deal, Kenya offered Somaliland an opportunity for a robust gateway for international connectivity.

“The signing of this cooperation offers Somaliland a great gateway not only to East African countries but the rest of the world,” he said.

Somaliland is an autonomous region in northern Somalia, which broke away and declared independence from Somalia in 1991.

KBC

