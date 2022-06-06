Home Economy/Business Somalia: Camel Farmers – Adapting Livestock Systems to Climate Change Economy/BusinessNature/Environment/ResourcesSomalia Somalia: Camel Farmers – Adapting Livestock Systems to Climate Change By Rashed Ibro - June 6, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Camel farmers in Somalia are keeping their animals in zero-grazing units on the outskirts of Mogadishu. It’s a way to protect them from climate extremes like droughts and floods so they can keep providing fresh milk. https://www.somtribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Camels-1.mp4 Deutsche Welle Share this:TwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInPinterestSkypeEmailFacebookPocketTumblrPrintLike this:Like Loading... Related RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Conflict/Crime The U.S. is Bombing Somalia, Again Economy/Business Elon Musk Seeks 10% Job Cuts at Tesla Over ‘Super Bad Feeling’ About Economy Economy/Business Somaliland: Berbera Port Shows True Value of Doing Over Dithering Politics/Diplomacy United States Considered Farmajo a Failure in Governance, Fight Against Al-Shabab Economy/Business Ethiopia Revokes Over 800 Khat Export Licenses Conflict/Crime Somalia’s New Government Must Save Children From Soldiering Recruitments LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Δ