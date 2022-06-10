PRESS STATEMENT

International partners following Somaliland’s democratisation process are very concerned by the violent incidents that occurred during the political protests in Hargeisa today. We urge restraint from all sides in order to de-escalate the situation and prevent harm and injury.

In order to protect peace, stability and democracy in Somaliland, it is critical that all parties engage in meaningful and regular dialogue in order to reach consensus on the way ahead and to produce an agreed roadmap for elections.

This statement is a joint statement on behalf of the following partners: –

United Kingdom

European Union

Denmark

Finland

Netherlands

Norway

Sweden

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Skype

Email

Facebook

Pocket

Tumblr

Print



Like this: Like Loading...