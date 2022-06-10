PRESS STATEMENT
International partners following Somaliland’s democratisation process are very concerned by the violent incidents that occurred during the political protests in Hargeisa today. We urge restraint from all sides in order to de-escalate the situation and prevent harm and injury.
In order to protect peace, stability and democracy in Somaliland, it is critical that all parties engage in meaningful and regular dialogue in order to reach consensus on the way ahead and to produce an agreed roadmap for elections.
This statement is a joint statement on behalf of the following partners: –
- United Kingdom
- European Union
- Denmark
- Finland
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Sweden
Somaliland Partners should acknowledge the fact the Chinese war over Taiwan friendship is now at its height and they are using local Opposition partners are doing the job for them.
In the civilized world people take permission for demonstrations and the government allow them rally in peace.
here the opposition wants to burn street cars, burn whatever in the street and leave devastation behind so as to provoke the government to use iron fist to keep the peace and order.
The role and input of our so called Somaliland Partners are merely a call and nothing more to keep China at pay.
Come out of the shell and help us deter the strong Foreign input destabilizing our laws and Government