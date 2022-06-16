My colleague Abdi Latif Dahir has written a terrifying article that no one should have to write in 2022: Children are dying of hunger in Somalia. On top of war and political instability, now come soaring food and fertilizer prices, and forecasts of a fifth consecutive below-average rainy season. Nearly half of the country’s estimated 16 million people don’t have enough food.

Abdi met a man named Adan Diyad in a hospital pediatric ward. Diyad had abandoned his fields after the closest river dried up. There was no food left, and no money. His 4-year-old became so malnourished he could hardly keep his eyes open. As Diyad carried his child to the medical center, he kept “listening to his son’s heartbeat to make sure that he had not died.”

What does climate change have to do with this horrible situation? Maybe nothing. Scientists don’t yet know.