Italy-based Bedeschi is preparing to help build a new US$60m cement plant for MSG Group. It has agreed with subsidiary Horn Holding Group to work on the new 1.2Mt/yr plant, according to the Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper.

The current construction schedule will see the unit operational by mid-2025. Bedeschi typically supplies bulk handling systems to the cement sector. In 2019 MSG Group and Oman-based Raysut Cement agreed to build a cement grinding plant in the country.

Raysut Cement was to own a 55% stake in the project and MSG Group the remainder.

