Captain Zuhuur Fathi Muktar is the first woman to join the Somaliland Coast Guard.

In just a few years, she’s risen through the ranks, keeping the waters safe while defying her detractors and forging a path for other young women like her.

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Skype

Email

Facebook

Pocket

Tumblr

Print



Like this: Like Loading...