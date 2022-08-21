Leeds 3 Chelsea 0: Blues MAULED as Aaronson, Rodrigo and Harrison stun Tuchel’s men and Koulibaly is sent off

MARCELO who?

Most Leeds fans were in mourning when Marcelo Bielsa was pushed out of Elland Road in February.

Aaronson forced an error from Mendy to give Leeds the lead Credit: Getty

Rodrigo doubled Leads’ advantage with a superbly taken header Credit: Reuters

Harrison made it three from close range in the second half Credit: Reuters

Leeds boss Marsch was buzzing throughout his side’s phenomenal display Credit: Reuters

Some hardened Yorkshiremen wept while they even renamed a pub after him and up here, tributes do not come much better than that.

But the boozer is back to its old name, the Peacock, and it is now a brave, new world under Jesse Marsch.

The jury has been out on the American coach but what a start he is having.

Two wins and a draw including this terrific and fully deserved win over shambolic Chelsea.

How Leeds fans relished this moment against one of the teams they love to hate.

Rodrigo made it four goals from three which is not bad for a bloke who has spent most of his time in England as the odd man out at Elland Road.

But revived under Marsch, Rodrigo is a central forward currently on fire – which is exactly what Chelsea need.

The £27million signing from Valencia, having scored just 13 goals in his first two years at Leeds, has become just the fourth Leeds player to score in their first three top-flight matches in a season.