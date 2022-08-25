SAINSBURY’S has over 600 supermarkets and 800 convenience stores across the UK – and they’re still open over the August Bank Holiday.

The nation is getting Thursday and Friday off work to mark The Queen’s 70 years of service.

These are the opening hours for Sainsbury’s over the August Bank Holiday.

Here is our essential list of information.

What are Sainsbury’s opening times?

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson told Somtribune that the “vast majority'” of its supermarkets across England, Wales and Northern Ireland are open between 7am to 8pm over the Bank Holiday.

Stores in Scotland are open as normal.

The majority of Sainsbury’s Local stores are open as normal as well.

However, watch out as opening times vary, so it’s best to check the supermarket’s store locator.

Is Sainsbury’s delivering over the August bank holiday and weekend?

Sainsbury’s delivery slots are released to customers two weeks in advance.

This means you should’ve been able to book your delivery slot in time for the Bank Holiday already – but if you haven’t done so yet, you could be disappointed.

To find out if your local store has any delivery slots left, log on as usual to do your online shop to see what’s available.

Is Sainsbury’s running any promotional offers over the bank holiday?

The supermarket often runs a number of deals and discounts on its products.

You can search online for what’s available, or head down to your nearest store.

When are the Bank Holiday dates for 2022?

Monday, August 29th (Summer bank holiday)

(Summer bank holiday) Monday, December 26th (Boxing day)

(Boxing day) Tuesday, Christmas day (substitute day).

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Skype

Email

Facebook

Pocket

Tumblr

Print



Like this: Like Loading...