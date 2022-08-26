Champions League group-stage draw in full as Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City learn fate

Liverpool have been drawn with Ajax in their Champions League group whilst Chelsea have been paired with AC Milan as they, Man City and Tottenham all eye European glory

Liverpool will face Ajax, Napoli and Rangers in their Champions League group as they plot a second European triumph under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds lifted the trophy back in 2019, beating Tottenham in the final in Madrid, but fell short in the showpiece event last term, losing to Real Madrid in Paris. The holders have been paired with the likes of RB Leipzig as they begin the defence on their title.

Manchester City, who have been eyeing Europe’s top prize ever since their takeover, continue to be amongst the favourites and will be in a group with Sevilla, Copenhagen and Borussia Dortmund as Erling Haaland heads back to his former club following his summer switch.

Chelsea are England’s most recent winners of the competition having beaten City in the final in Porto just over 12 months ago. They were dethroned last term by Los Blancos but Thomas Tuchel’s new look outfit remain a threat and will have to negotiate a group that includes AC Milan and Red Bull Salzburg.

Antonio Conte’s arrival at Tottenham last term helped them return to Europe’s top table and the Italian will be looking to make his mark on the Champion League stage as a manager. The north London outfit will welcome Europa League winners Frankfurt to the capital during the group stages.

Scottish champions Celtic will welcome the European champions to Parkhead. Continental heavyweights Bayern Munich and PSG will both be fancying their chances of success this season. The Germans will take on Barcelona in a repeat of last season as the Parisians face two-time European champions Juventus.

Champions League group stage draw in full

Group A

Ajax

Liverpool

Napoli

Rangers

Group B

Porto

Atletico Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen

Club Brugge

Group C

Bayern Munich

Barcelona

Inter Milan

Viktoria Plzen

Group D

Frankfurt

Tottenham

Sporting Lisbon

Marseille

Group E

AC Milan

Chelsea

Red Bull Salzburg

Dinamo Zagreb

Group F

Real Madrid

RB Leipzig

Shakhtar Donetsk

Celtic

Group G

Man City

Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund

Copenhagen

Group H

PSG

Juventus

Benfica

Maccabi Haifa.

