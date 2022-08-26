BIG SPENDERS Premier League done deals: Every completed transfer this summer as the deadline approaches
THE Premier League is back and clubs have been doing business all summer long.
We have seen Manchester United land Casemiro, Manchester City add the sensational Erling Haaland and Arsenal bring in Gabriel Jesus but here’s a comprehensive list of the summer transfer in and out in the Premier League.
Arsenal
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has raided his former club Manchester City twice this summer in bringing Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to the Emirates for nearly £80m.
There has also been quite a clear out with Alexandre Lacazette, Lucas Torreira and Bernd Leno all leaving the club.
In
Gabriel Jesus – Man City – £47m
Oleksandr Zinchenko Man City – £31.5m
Fábio Vieira – FC Porto – £31.5m
Matt Turner – New England Revolution – £5.73m
Marquinhos – São Paulo FC – £3.15m
Out
Mattéo Guendouzi – Olympique Marseille – £9.9m
Lucas Torreira – Galatasaray – £5.4m
Bernd Leno -Fulham – £3.24m
Konstantinos Mavropanos – VfB Stuttgart – £2.88m
Alexandre Lacazette – Lyon – Free transfer
Nuno Tavares – Olympique Marseille – Loan
Pablo Marí – AC Monza – Loan
Auston Trusty – Birmingham – Loan
Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson – Alanyaspor – Loan
Salah-Edinne Oulad M’hand – Hull – Loan
Aston Villa
Philippe Coutinho has made his loan move permanent and sealed a move from Barcelona with the impressive Boubacar Kamara joining on a free transfer.
Chelsea swooped for hot prospect Carney Chukwuemeka and Matt Targett made his loan move to Newcastle permanent in notable names to leave Villa Park.
In
Diego Carlos – Sevilla – £27.9m
Philippe Coutinho – FC Barcelona – £18m
Robin Olsen – AS Roma – £3.15m
Ludwig Augustinsson – Sevilla – Loan – £450k
Boubacar Kamara – Olympique Marseille – Free transfer
Out
Carney Chukwuemeka – Chelsea – £16.2m
Matt Targett – Newcastle United – £15.75m
Trezeguet – Trabzonspor – £3.6m
Lovre Kalinic – Hajduk Split – Free transfer
Conor Hourihane – Derby – Free transfer
Bertrand Traoré – Istanbul Basaksehir – Loan
Wesley Moraes – Levante – Loan
Kortney Hause – Watford – Loan
Jaden Philogene-Bidace – Cardiff – Loan
Keinan Davis – Watford – Loan
Ben Chrisene – Kilmarnock – Loan
Bournemouth
Newly-promoted Bournemouth have had a quiet transfer window so far with Marcos Senesi and Marcus Tavernier the two signings that have cost money.
Gary Cahill has left the club with Robbie Brady also leaving on a free transfer to Preston.
In
Marcos Senesi – Feyenoord – £13.5m
Marcus Tavernier – Middlesbrough – £10.71m
Joe Rothwell – Blackburn – Free transfer
Neto – Barcelona – Free transfer
Ryan Fredericks – West Ham – Free transfer
Out
Robbie Brady – Preston – Free transfer
Zeno Ibsen Rossi – Cambridge United – Free transfer
Gavin Kilkenny – Stoke – Loan
Gary Cahill – Released
Brentford
Brentford lost the influential Christian Eriksen as the Dane moved to Manchester United but they have brought in some impressive signings.
Ben Mee comes in for free while Keane Lewis-Potter, Aaron Hickey and Mikkel Damsgaard have all joined the Bees for their second season in the Premier League.
In
Keane Lewis-Potter – Hull – £17.1m
Aaron Hickey – Bologna – £14.85m
Mikkel Damsgaard – Sampdoria – £13.50m
Thomas Strakosha – Lazio – Free transfer
Ben Mee – Burnley – Free transfer
Out
Marcus Forss – Middlesbrough – £3.24m
Christian Eriksen – Man Utd – Free transfer
Julian Jeanvier – Auxerrer – Free transfer
Dominic Thompson – Blackpool – Free transfer
Tariqe Fosu – Stoke – Loan
Brighton
Brighton have brought four players in so far during the transfer window but the big news is who they have let go as Graham Potter tweaks his squad.
Chelsea swooped for Marc Cucurella and paid a massive £59m for him, while Yves Bissouma has exited for Tottenham for more than £26m.
In
Pervis Estupiñán – Villarreal – £16m
Julio Enciso – Club Libertad Asunción – £10.44m
Simon Adingra – FC Nordsjaelland – £7.2m
Levi Colwill – Chelsea U21 – Loan
Out
Marc Cucurella – Chelsea – £58.77m
Yves Bissouma – Tottenham – £26.28m
Leo Östigard – Napoli – £4.5m
Tudor Baluta – FCV Farul Constanta – Free transfer
Abdallah Sima – Angers – Loan
Aaron Connolly – Venezia – Loan
Shane Duffy – Fulham – Loan
Michal Karbownik – Fortuna Düsseldorf – Loan
Andi Zeqiri – FC Basel – Loan
Kjell Scherpen – Vitesse Arnhem – Loan
Simon Adingra – Union SG – Loan
Haydon Roberts – Derby – Loan
Taylor Richards – QPR – Loan
Lorent Tolaj – Salford – Loan
Matt Clarke – Middlesbrough – Undisclosed
Chelsea
Chelsea’s new owner Todd Boehly has moved and fast in the transfer window with Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly all coming in for big money.
It didn’t work out for Romelu Lukaku as he has left on loan for Inter Milan and Chelsea have lost Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.
In
Marc Cucurella – Brighton – £58.77m
Raheem Sterling – Man City – £50.58m
Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli – £34.2m
Carney Chukwuemeka- Aston Villa – £16.2m
Cesare Casadei – Inter Milan – £13.5m
Gabriel Slonina – Chicago Fire – £8.18m
Out
Timo Werner – RB Leipzig – £18m
Emerson – West Ham – £11.7m
Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan – Loan
Malang Sarr – AS Monaco – £900k
Antonio Rüdiger – Real Madrid – Free transfer
Andreas Christensen – Barcelona – Free transfer
Matt Miazga – FC Cincinnati – Free transfer
Jake Clarke-Salter – QPR – Free transfer
Charly Musonda Jr. – Levante – Free transfer
Gabriel Slonina – Chicago Fire – Loan
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace have done shrewd business this year with Cheick Doucoure coming in after losing Cheikhou Kayate on a free transfer to Nottingham Forest.
Chris Richards has arrived from Bayern Munich for £10.8m with Christian Benteke leaving for the MLS, drawing a curtain on his time in the Premier League.
In
Cheick Doucouré – RC Lens – £20.34m
Chris Richards – Bayern Munich – £10.8m
Sam Johnstone – West Brom – Free transfer
Malcolm Ebiowei – Derby – Free transfer
Out
Christian Benteke – D.C. United – £4.91m
Cheikhou Kouyaté – Nottingham Forest – Free transfer
Jaroslaw Jach – Zaglebie Lubin – Free transfer
Jacob Montes – Nicaragua – Free transfer
Remi Matthews – St. Johnstone – Loan
Everton
Everton boss Frank Lampard has looked to strengthen with Amadou Onana, James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil and Conor Coady arriving at Goodison Park.
They have lost arguably their biggest goal threat though with Richarlison leaving for Tottenham for a whopping £52m.
In
Amadou Onana – Lille – £32.4m
James Tarkowski – Burnley – Free transfer
Dwight McNeil – Burnley – Undisclosed
Conor Coady – Wolves – Loan
Rúben Vinagre – Sporting Lisbon – Loan
Out
Richarlison – Tottenham – £52.2m
Jonjoe Kenny – Hertha Berlin – Free transfer
Cenk Tosun – Besiktas – Free transfer
Jarrad Branthwaite – PSV – Loan
João Virgínia – SC Cambuur-Leeuwarden – Loan
Fabian Delph – Released
Gylfi Sigurdsson – Released
Fulham
New boys Fulham have signed Andreas Pereira from Manchester United who will replace Fabio Carvalho after he left for Liverpool.
Bernd Leno has come in from Arsenal, Issa Diop from West Ham and Joao Palinha from Sporting Lisbon as Marco Silva looks to keep the Cottagers in the top flight.
In
João Palhinha – Sporting Lisbon – £18m
Issa Diop – West Ham – £16m
Andreas Pereira – Man Utd – £8.55m
Kevin Mbabu – VfL Wolfsburg – £4.95m
Bernd Leno – Arsenal – £3.24m
Manor Solomon – Shakhtar Donetsk – Loan
Shane Duffy – Brighton – Loan
Out
André Zambo Anguissa – Napoli – £13.5m
Fábio Carvalho – Liverpool – £5.31m
Jean Michaël Seri – Hull – Free transfer
Alfie Mawson – Wycombe Wanderers – Free transfer
Rodrigo Muniz – Middlesbrough – Loan
Steven Sessegnon – Charlton – Loan
Michael Hector – Released
Cyrus Christie – Released
Fabri – Released
Leeds
After losing Raphina and Kalvin Phillips for massive money to Barcelona and Manchester City, many feared for Leeds but they have brought in promising replacements.
Brenden Aaronson, Luis Sinisterra, Tyler Adams and Rasmus Kristensen have all arrived as they look to avoid a relegation battle this season.
In
Brenden Aaronson – RB Salzburg – £29.56m
Luis Sinisterra – Feyenoord – £22.5m
Tyler Adams – RB Leipzig – £15.3m
Rasmus Kristensen – RB Salzburg – £11.7m
Marc Roca – Bayern Munich – £10.8m
Darko Gyabi – Man City U21 – £5.22m
Joel Robles – Real Betis – Free transfer
Out
Raphinha – Barcelona – £52.2m
Kalvin Phillips – Man City – £43.87m
Leif Davis – Ipswich – £1.08m
Kiko Casilla – Getafe – Free transfer
Laurens De Bock – SV Zulte Waregem – Free transfer
Liam McCarron – Stoke – Undisclosed
Tyler Roberts – QPR – Loan
Hélder Costa – Al-Ittihad Club (Jeddah) – Loan
Charlie Cresswell – Millwall – Loan
Jamie Shackleton – Millwall – Loan
Leicester
Leicester are the only team in the Premier League not to have signed an outfield player this summer in the transfer window.
They have had some good news with Jamie Vardy signing a new contract but Kasper Schmeichel has left for a new challenge in France with Nice.
In
Alex Smithies – Cardiff – Free transfer
Out
Kasper Schmeichel – Nice – £900k
Hamza Choudhury – Watford – Loan
Eldin Jakupovic – Released
Liverpool
Liverpool splashed the cash early in getting the impressive Darwin Nunez through the doors at Anfield and he was joined by the hot prospect Fabio Carvalho.
The big loss of the summer was Sadio Mane who opted for a new challenge and left for Bayern Munich with Neco Williams and Takumi Minamino also waving goodbye to the Reds.
In
Darwin Núñez – Benfica – £67.5m
Fábio Carvalho – Fulham – £5.31m
Calvin Ramsay – Aberdeen – £4.41m
Out
Sadio Mané – Bayern Munich – £28.8m
Neco Williams – Nottingham Forest – £18m
Takumi Minamino – Monaco – £13.5m
Marko Grujic – Porto – £8.1m
Ben Davies – Rangers – £4.23m
Divock Origi – AC Milan – Free transfer
Sheyi Ojo – Cardiff – Free transfer
Ben Woodburn – Preston – Free transfer
Rhys Williams – Blackpool – Loan
Loris Karius – Released
Man City
After winning the Premier League so impressively last season, Pep Guardiola hasn’t stood still and has brought Erling Haaland to the Etihad.
If that didn’t strike fear into the rest of the teams in the top flight, Kalvin Phillips has also arrived from Leeds for over £40m.
In
Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund – £54m
Kalvin Phillips – Leeds – £43.87m
Sergio Gómez – RSC Anderlecht – £11.7m
Stefan Ortega – Arminia Bielefeld – Free transfer
Out
Raheem Sterling – Chelsea – £50.58m
Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal – £46.98m
Oleksandr Zinchenko – Arsenal – £31.5m
Pedro Porro – Sporting Lisbon – £7.65m
Ko Itakura – Borussia Mönchengladbach – £4.5m
Arijanet Muric – Burnley – £2.7m
Fernandinho – Club Athletico Paranaense – Free transfer
Daniel Arzani – Macarthur FC – Free transfer
Ryotaro Meshino – Gamba Osaka – Free transfer
Yangel Herrera – Girona – Loan
Zack Steffen – Middlesbrough – Loan
Yan Couto – Girona – Loan
Issa Kaboré – Olympique Marseille – Loan
Nahuel Bustos – São Paulo Futebol Clube – Loan
Diego Rosa – FC Vizela – Loan
Thomas Agyepong – Released
Man Utd
As always Manchester United have been linked with hundreds of names this summer and Casemiro has been the glamour signing for Erik Ten Hag from Real Madrid so far.
Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen have also joined with Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Andreas Pereira, Juan Mata, Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard leaving for good.
In
Casemiro – Real Madrid – £63.59m
Lisandro Martínez – Ajax – £51.63m
Tyrell Malacia – Feyenoord – £13.5m
Christian Eriksen – Brentford – Free transfer
Out
Andreas Pereira – Fulham – £8.55m
Paul Pogba – Juventus – Free transfer
Jesse Lingard – Nottingham Forest – Free transfer
Nemanja Matić – AS Roma – Free transfer
Alex Telles – Sevilla – Loan
Dean Henderson – Nottingham Forest – Loan
Álvaro Fernandez – Preston – Loan
Edinson Cavani – Released
Juan Mata – Released
Lee Grant – Retired
Newcastle
Many might have expected Eddie Howe to be throwing cash around after the takeover of the club last season but that has not been the case.
The Magpies have bought smartly so far with Sven Botman and Nick Pope coming in as well as Matt Targett making his loan move permanent from Aston Villa.
They did add Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad to bolster their frontline and broke their club-record transfer in doing so, paying £60m.
In
Alexander Isak – Real Sociedad – £60m
Sven Botman – Lille – £33.3m
Matt Targett – Aston Villa – £15.75m
Nick Pope – Burnley – £10.35m
Out
Dwight Gayle – Stoke – Free transfer
Freddie Woodman – Preston – Undisclosed
Isaac Hayden – Norwich – Loan
Jeff Hendrick- Reading – Loan
Ciaran Clark – Sheffield United – Loan
Nottingham Forest
The busiest club in the Premier League this summer has been Nottingham Forest who are determined to stay in the top flight for good.
They have splashed the cash on no less than 16 players with Morgan Gibbs-White the most expensive signing from Wolves as well as Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson arriving from Manchester United.
In
Morgan Gibbs-White – Wolves – £26.55m
Taiwo Awoniyi – Union Berlin – £18.45m
Neco Williams – Liverpool – £18m
Emmanuel Dennis – Watford – £13.32m
Orel Mangala – VfB Stuttgart – £11.7m
Moussa Niakhaté – Mainz – £9m
Giulian Biancone – Troyes – £9m
Lewis O’Brien – Huddersfield – £8.46m
Remo Freuler – Atalanta – £8.1m
Omar Richards – Bayern Munich – £7.65m
Harry Toffolo – Huddersfield – £2.16m
Brandon Aguilera – LD Alajuelense – £855k
Jesse Lingard – Man Utd – Free transfer
Cheikhou Kouyaté – Crystal Palace – Free transfer
Wayne Hennessey – Burnley – Free transfer
Dean Henderson – Man Utd – Loan
Out
Brice Samba – Lens – £4.5m
Nuno Da Costa – Auxerre – £1.8m
Tobias Figueiredo – Hull – Free transfer
Carl Jenkinson – Newcastle United Jets – Free transfer
Nikolas Ioannou – Como – Free transfer
Joe Lolley – Sydney FC – Undisclosed
Xande Silva – Dijon – Undisclosed
Richie Laryea – Toronto FC – Loan
Jonathan Panzo – Coventry – Loan
Braian Ojeda – Real Salt Lake City – Loan
Ethan Horvath – Luton – Loan
Brandon Aguilera – AD Guanacasteca – Loan
Lewis Grabban – Released
Gaëtan Bong – Released
Southampton
Southampton had a solid if unspectacular season last time out and have turned over their squad somewhat this summer.
The likes of Gavin Bazunu, Joe Aribo, Sekou Mara and Armel Bella-Kotchap will all look to make an impact for the Saints.
In
Gavin Bazunu – Man City U21 – £12.6m
Sékou Mara – Bordeaux – £11.7m
Roméo Lavia – Man City U21 – £11.07m
Armel Bella-Kotchap – Bochum – £9m
Joe Aribo – Rangers – £6.39m
Mateusz Lis – Altay SK – Free transfer
Out
Fraser Forster – Tottenham – Free transfer
Shane Long – Reading – Free transfer
Harry Lewis – Bradford – Free transfer
Will Smallbone – Stoke – Loan
Nathan Tella – Burnley – Loan
Dan N’Lundulu – Cheltenham Town – Loan
Tottenham
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte wants to challenge for the title this season and has made seven signings to help him do so.
The most exciting of those is Richarlison from Everton with Yves Bissouma joining from Brighton and Ivan Perisic coming in on a free transfer from Inter Milan.
In
Richarlison – Everton – £52.2m
Yves Bissouma – Brighton – £26.28m
Destiny Udogie – Udinese – £16.2m
Djed Spence – Middlesbrough – £13.23m
Ivan Perisic – Inter Milan – Free transfer
Fraser Forster – Southampton – Free transfer
Clément Lenglet – Barcelona – Loan
Out
Steven Bergwijn – Ajax – £28.13m
Cameron Carter-Vickers – Celtic – £6.3m
Tanguy Ndombélé – Napoli – Loan fee: £450k
Jack Clarke – Sunderland – Undisclosed
Giovani Lo Celso – Villarreal – Loan
Destiny Udogie – Udinese – Loan
Joe Rodon -Stade Rennais – Loan
West Ham
West Ham have spent plenty of money in trying to challenge for European places again this season.
Gianluca Scamacca, Nayef Aguerd, Maxwel Cornet and Emerson have all arrived at the London Stadium with over £100m being spent.
In
Gianluca Scamacca – Sassuolo – £32.4m
Nayef Aguerd – Stade Rennais FC – £31.5m
Maxwel Cornet – Burnley – £18.63m
Emerson – Chelsea – £11.7m
Thilo Kehrer – PSG – £10.8m
Flynn Downes – Swansea – £9.59m
Alphonse Areola – PSG – £8.37m
Out
Issa Diop – Fulham – £16.02m
Andriy Yarmolenko – Al-Ain FC – Free transfer
Ryan Fredericks – Bournemouth – Free transfer
Nikola Vlasic – Torino – Loan
Arthur Masuaku – Besiktas – Loan
Nathan Trott – Vejle Boldklub – Loan
Mark Noble – Retired
David Martin – Released
Wolves
Wolves have once again used their Portuguese connections in signing Matheus Nunes from Sporting Lisbon and Goncalo Guedes from Valencia.
They have lost promising youngster Morgan Gibbs-White to Nottingham Forest though while Conor Coady left on loan for Everton.
In
Matheus Nunes – Sporting Lisbon – £40.5m
Gonçalo Guedes – Valencia – £29.34m
Nathan Collins – Burnley – £21.87m
Hee-chan Hwang – RB Leipzig – £15.03m
Out
Morgan Gibbs-White – Nottingham Forest – £26.55m
Rúben Vinagre – Sporting Lisbon – £9m
Romain Saïss – Besiktas – Free transfer
Marçal Marçal – Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas – Free transfer
John Ruddy – Birmingham – Free transfer
Renat Dadashov – Grasshoppers Club Zurich – Undisclosed
Conor Coady – Everton – Loan
Fábio Silva – RSC Anderlecht – Loan
Ki-Jana Hoever – PSV – Loan
Louie Moulden – Solihull Moors – Loan