UEFA award winners in full as Karim Benzema crowned 2022 Men’s Player of the Year

The Los Blancos talisman was nothing short of sensational in European football last season and as a result saw his efforts recognized ahead of the official draw for the Champions League

Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema has been crowned as UEFA’s Men’s Player of the Year for his ludicrous goal-scoring exploits both domestically and in Europe over the course of last season.

The Frenchman was a worthy winner of the award for multiple reasons, including his stunning 15-goal haul across last term’s Champions League campaign. The forward played a vital role in Los Blanco’s’ triumphant run that saw them go all the way to lift the trophy for a stunning 14th time.

Benzema was one of three shortlisted nominees, with Santiago Bernabeu teammate Thibaut Courtois also up for the gong as well as Manchester City superstar Kevin de Bruyne.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid side toppled Liverpool in last season’s final with Brazilian star Vinicius Jr nothing the crucial goal. It was a proud evening for the La Liga titans, as Ancelotti was also handed the Men’s Coach of the Year award.

Benzema takes the crown off of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, who was handed last season’s edition of the award for his stellar displays on the way to the Blues’ memorable tournament triumph in 2021.

Real Madrid knocked Chelsea out of last season’s Champions League and they have also dethroned them in the individual awards, with Ancelotti taking Thomas Tuchel’s title of reigning Coach of the Year.

Ancelotti gave a glowing review of Benzema during his own victory speech, explaining: “Karim is not only a fantastic striker, he is a fantastic footballer with a great attitude.

“This year, he improved his knowledge. His leadership… he is a strong leader in the dressing room. He is a good friend of mine… this is not the reason he is going to play, he is going to play the best! We are lucky to have Karim.”

Lionesses star Beth Mead was nominated as one of the final three for the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year for her efforts at club level with Arsenal as well as England. However, it was Barcelona and Spain sensation Alexia Putellas who retained her crown for a second successive season.

Mead’s national team manager Sarina Wiegman took home the Women’s Coach of the Year award for her staggering achievements since taking over at the helm of the England national side.

Wiegman guided the Lionesses to European Championship glory earlier on this summer and is yet to lose a game as England boss.

UEFA Men’s Player of the Year – Karim Benzema

Women’s Player of the Year – Alexia Putellas

Men’s Coach of the Year – Carlo Ancelotti

Women’s Coach of the Year – Sarina Wiegman.

