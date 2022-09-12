Al-Shabab, a rabid Islamist organisation, has wreaked havoc on Somalia for over a decade now. Allegiant since 2012 to the militant pan-Islamist organization al-Qaeda, it has also been suspected of ties to Boko Haram, al-Qaeda in Islamic Maghreb, and al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula. The Somalian government has so far failed to rein in the ever-expanding tentacles of Islamist insurgency in the country.
Al-Shabab’s recent assault on Somalia
Somalia’s new President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who took office in May this year, vowed to weed out Islamists from Somalian soil; however, he has miserably failed in his three-month-long stint. Al-Shabab has doubled down on assaulting Somalian sovereignty since the new president came to power. Last month, as per a BBC report, al-Shabab staged one of its most spectacular ever attacks, storming a hotel a short drive away from the presidential palace in the capital, Mogadishu. It was orchestrated in a way as if the Islamists were cocking a snook at the new President.