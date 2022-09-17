His Excellency the President of the Republic of Somaliland, Musa Bihi Abdi, today, cut off the ribbon from a telecommunications systems laboratory (TSL), the Somtel International telecommunications provider donated to the University of Burao, Togdheer region.

The laboratory which changed hands today primarily aims to help the university conduct research, development, and educational activities in various areas of Telecommunications Systems.

Besides the laboratory and its equipment would provide a myriad of other telecom-related activities, such as:

Wireless Communication Systems Digital Communication Systems Satellite Communication Systems Mobile Communication Systems Digital Signal Processing for Telecommunications Antenna Technologies & Smart Antennas Signal Propagation Broadband Transmission Techniques Reconfigurable Digital Systems Microwaves and Transmission Lines Design and simulation of dynamic spectrum assignment algorithms for cellular networks.



According to Somtel Chief Executive, Mohamed Nouh Saeed, the purchase, configuration, and installation of the equipment billed Somtel US$ 900, 000.

President Bihi showed how investment in upcoming generations benefited the whole nation and for eons of time to come.

Likewise, the university rector expressed how thankful the university was for the valuable donation Somtel made to the university.

The telecom leader pledged the university an additional US$150 000 which would partly pay for a US$400K hall that the President laid the foundation stone for on behalf of the university.

Somtel provided the same kind of equipment to the universities of Hargeisa and Amoud earlier in the month both of which marking coincided with the universities’ graduation ceremonies doubly delighting both the leadership and student bodies of the universities.

Somtel is the mother of the international Dahabshiil Group of companies presently comprising, besides it, the renowned remittance wing which has over a short number of years from the 80s to the 90s forged a formidable, worldwide network. The Group spans over other areas such as utilities, fuel import and terminals, manufacturing, and general trade.

Like this: Like Loading...