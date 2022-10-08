Seven Djiboutian troops have been killed in clashes between the army and an armed opposition group, a presidential adviser told Reuters on Saturday.

Djibouti, home to one of East Africa’s major ports as well as U.S. and Chinese military bases, has faced sporadic violence, usually sparked by protests against the government of President Ismail Omar Guelleh, whose party has a tight hold on power.

The latest attack in the north of the country was carried out on Thursday night by the Front for the Restoration of Unity and Democracy (FRUD), Alexis Mohamed, an adviser to Guelleh, told Reuters.

A spokesperson for FRUD, made up of members of the ethnic Afari community, denied being involved in the attack, and instead blamed a splinter group.