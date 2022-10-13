1. Baidoa hosts the second-largest displaced population in Somalia

Between January and August, more than 200,000 people arrived in Baidoa. This is in addition to the approximately 600,000 people already living in the city. After the capital, Mogadishu, Baidoa now hosts the second-largest number of displaced people in Somalia.

MSF is working in this city to provide emergency nutrition, measles, and cholera services to an estimated 20 percent of the city’s population. Diseases can often spread more rapidly among displaced people given close living conditions in camps.

2. MSF treats 500 acutely malnourished children per week

Between January and August of this year, MSF screened more than 206,000 children across Somalia for malnutrition, finding that 23,000 of them are malnourished. Some of these children are arriving at MSF’s nutrition programs in an already critical state.

In Baidoa, where MSF runs 20 mobile nutrition clinics and has 32 nutrition monitoring sites, medical teams treated more than 12,000 malnourished children in the first eight months of this year. In August—just in one week—teams screened 955 children and admitted 761 to the nutrition program, most of them from newly displaced families. MSF teams continue to treat approximately 500 acutely malnourished children per week.

3. Drought and malnutrition intensify an already dire health situation

Multi-seasonal drought has worsened the nutrition situation for people, but the protracted humanitarian crisis is continually driven by multiple factors. These include Baidoa’s health care system struggling to provide for the additional hundreds of thousands of displaced people. Long-standing conflict, inadequate humanitarian response, climate impacts, and rising food and fuel prices also contribute to difficult situations for people.