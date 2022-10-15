Until his appointment Amin Ibrahim was the Director of the Internal Affairs Unit at the National Police Service.

Amin replaces George Kinoti who resigned recently at the start of the new administration’s tenure.

His appointment is contained in a Gazette Notice dated October 14 and signed by the president.

“IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by section 30 of the National Police Service Act, 2011, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces appoint AMIN MOHAMED IBRAHIM to be the Director, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI),” reads a gazette notice dated October 14.

His appointment comes three days after the conclusion of the day-long vetting of 10 shortlisted candidates by the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) on Tuesday.

Amin was among the 10 senior cops who had been shortlisted for the job in the country’s police investigative arm

The 10 names were narrowed down from a total of 253 applicants who had expressed interest for the position.

Amin who was the first candidate to be vetted by the NPSC and the only candidate out of the 10 who spoke to the media had expressed confidence that he would take over the leadership of the criminal investigations agency.

“My expectations is that I will be the next DCI boss,” Amin told journalists shortly after being vetted.

Once appointed, Amin promised to streamline the role of the directorate and come up with ways of operationalizing the political manifesto of the William Ruto-led administration.

He takes over at the time when the DCI has come under heavy pressure from political quarters including the Kenya Kwanza administration who had blamed them of being weaponized by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime to go after opponents.

Following the resignation of Kinoti, the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) had appointed Salim as the DCI boss in an acting capacity on September 30.

Kinoti had been at the helm of the criminal investigating agency since 2018.

Aside from Amin, those who sought to succeed Kinoti include the former Nairobi regional DCI Chief Ireri Kamwende, who is the current Director of Planning at DCI headquarters.

Others interviewed are Eliud Lagat, the current Director of Reforms at DCI headquarters, who is also an explosives and post blasts expert, and Mwangi Wanderi, the current head of DCI Railways Command.

Munga Nyale, currently the Principal Assistant to the Inspector General at the NPS headquarters and Coast Regional Criminal Investigations officer Walumoli Barasa also faced the panel.

Others include Michael Wiso, a former head of Legal Services at DCI Headquarters, David Birech, the head of Police Reforms, Paul Ndambuki, who has previously served at INTERPOL Headquarters in Lyon France and at the DCI Academy and Esther Seroney, Bomet County Police Commander, the only female candidate who made it to the final list.

