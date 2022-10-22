But this has not gone down well with his deputy in Kulmiye and Interior Minister Mohamed Kahin who also has been harbouring an ambition to succeed the president.

According to sources, Hashi who is the head of the Kaah political association has demanded that Bihi comes out publicly to declare him his successor so as to offer him full support.

Kahin’s supporters are now grumbling within the party. The matter has further been complicated after Bihi made advances to Dr Mohamed Abdi Gabuse to make a comeback into politics.

Divide the opposition

Bihi’s plan in bringing Hashi on board was aimed at ensuring he retains the support from his sub clan which Kahin also hails from.

And by working with Gabuse, Bihi’s plan is to divide the opposition party Wadani which holds a majority in parliament.

Mohamud Hashi and Gabuse, despite not being members of the president’s Kulmiye party, enjoy some political influence that the president needs to marshal support for his bid for a second term.

In last year’s elections, the opposition Wadani Party scooped most of the parliamentary and municipality seats including those of speakers, leaving the President’s Kulmiye party as the minority party.

To check the growing influence of Wadani Party and its presidential candidate Abdirahman Irro, the president approached Dr Gabuse to form a new political association ahead of the Political Party Associations vetting for qualification.

Gabuse and Abdirahman Irro hail from the Garhajis subclan with 25 seats out of the 82 in Parliament, three mayors out of six regional areas including the capital Hargeisa.

Gabuse, a doctor by profession, announced his retirement from politics on April 4, 2021 in order to concentrate on his Haldoor hospital.

But after being convinced by President Bihi, he, in July, launched his political comeback through the newly formed Barwaqo political association.

“Although I had already announced my retirement from politics, I have had to return to the political arena after assessing the experiences of my people and my country, and the growing public awareness and consideration of my people’s feelings,” said Gabose when he launched his party.

Splitting their vote

But the Garhajis clan see the return of Gabuse into politics and his close ties with President Bihi as a well-crafted move to deny Irro an opportunity to ascend to power by splitting their vote.

It is emerging that the President through his influence within the Political Association Registration Committee is pushing for the qualification of particular political associations during the vetting process. These include: Kaah association led by Mohamud Hashi, Waaberi led by Abdirizak Atush and Barwaqo led by Dr. Gabose.

The three will then compete with the ruling Kulmiye and opposition parties Wadani and UCID to have the final three that will front candidates for presidential elections.

Political analyst Abdulahi Mohammed says the scheme is to divide the Garhaji clan by pitting Gabuse’s Barwaqoo against Irro’s Wadani and ensuring they both lose out ultimately.

“With such a scheme, Bihi’s plan is to support and make sure that Kulmiye, Kaah and Waberi emerge as the new political parties because each of these will get full support from the other clans of Somaliland,” says the analyst.

He says Kulmiye has support from Habar Awal clan, Kaah from Habar Je’lo and Waberi from Dhulbahante and Warsangeli.

“Bihi’s plan is to provide extensive support to Barwaqo so that it competes with Wadani and UCID, all of them getting support from Garhajis and therefore dividing the clan votes and all lose out eventually.”

“With that done, the president will easily win a second term,” says Mohamed.

Mohamed says the conflicts in the Sanag region which came after a visit by some Cabinet officials is aimed at distracting the Garhajis from engaging in national politics.

Political alienation

But Bihi’s move may become a cropper with the Garhaji sub clan calling for a grand conference to be held in Burao, Somaliland’s second capital on October 25 to chart their political future. They believe there are plans to stifle their political muscle if the president is allowed to get his way with the manipulation of the political associations’ election.

Garhajis previously experienced political alienation when Bihi forged an alliance between Habar Awal and Habar Je’lo sub-clans during the 2017 election.

The political landscape has however changed and most of the major clans including Bihi’s sub-clan Habar Awal and Habar Je’lo have formed close ties with Garhajis after Bihi failed to deliver on his election promises.

Meanwhile, with the discovery by Gabuse’s supporters that the president is working with Hashi behind the scenes and forging a new secret deal, they have now threatened to quit and work with Wadani.

“It is quite unfortunate what the president is doing. We lack sincere leadership. As things stand, we may be forced to take another political path,” a member of Barwaqo who sought anonymity said.

Gabuse is now considering quitting after realising that Bihi has another secret agreement with Hashi

Somaliland was due to hold its presidential elections on November 13, this has since been pushed to 2024 after a ruling by the senate but the opposition parties have rejected and termed it unconstitutional.