Rishi Sunak and the Curious Arc of History

The ascension of Rishi Sunak, a former finance minister, to the top leadership post in the country’s ruling Conservative Party may finally cap months of intra-Tory drama, which saw two successive prime ministers bow out in the face of political scandal and economic crisis. It also marks the first time Britain has a prime minister of color and a prime minister who is a practicing Hindu.

Europe is no stranger to Indian-origin prime ministers. Portugal counts two premiers of Goan ancestry, including current Prime Minister António Costa. Leo Varadkar, whose father is from Mumbai, served as Ireland’s prime minister from 2017 to 2020. He is poised to reclaim the post in December, setting up an intriguing moment in Anglo-Irish relations where both sitting heads of government will be of Indian heritage. (That is, of course, if Sunak manages to avoid the same maelstrom that curtailed the tenure of his immediate predecessor, Liz Truss, to just six weeks.)

But Sunak coming to power in Britain seems more poignant, given the obvious symbolism it carries. For the better part of two centuries, Britain lorded over the Indian subcontinent and siphoned away much of its wealth. The empire’s legacy is complex, wrapped up in histories of indignity, inequity and exploitation, but also cultural affinity and aspiration. Britain’s footprint is felt all over South Asia — from the existing legal codes to the format of Westminster-style parliamentary democracy to the prevalence of English as the lingua franca for many of the region’s elites. While much has changed over 75 years of independence and Indians find themselves in positions of clout and authority all over the world, it may have seemed outlandish even a decade ago to imagine an Indian-origin politician leading the government of the former colonial power.

Winston Churchill once labeled Indians “a beastly people with a beastly religion.” Now, someone of this origin and the Hindu faith — Sunak took his 2019 parliamentary oath of office clutching the Bhagavad Gita, a Hindu holy text — will assume Churchill’s former post as prime minister and hold the ceremonial power to appoint bishops to the Church of England. Far away in India, as much of the country celebrated Diwali and basked in the afterglow of a major cricket victory over Pakistan, the sense of jubilation was undeniable. “India son rises over the empire,” touted a banner headline on NDTV, a major English-language news channel. “History comes full circle in Britain.”