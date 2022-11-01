The United States National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, promised continued support to the government of Somalia following deadly twin blasts that brought the capital, Mogadishu, to a standstill on Saturday. The VIED bombs, said to have been targeting the Ministry of Education, have left at least 120 people killed and more than 300 injured, according to the latest official figures.
Mr Sullivan states:
The United States strongly condemns yesterday’s tragic terrorist attack in Mogadishu that killed an estimated 100 people and wounded approximately 300 more, and in particular its heinous targeting of the Somali Ministry of Education and first responders.
We send our deepest condolences to the Somali people and to all those who lost loved ones or were injured by these unconscionable attacks against innocent civilians.
The United States remains committed to supporting the Federal Government of Somalia in its fight to prevent such callous terrorist acts.
Source: The White House