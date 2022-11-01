Dahabshiil’s CEO Abdirashid Duale said the company will do all it can to support people.

Somalis are doing all they can to help those affected by Saturday’s deadly attacks at Zoobe junction in the capital, Mogadishu, which killed more than 100 people and wounded at least 300 others.

Residents of the city are rushing to donate blood. People are distributing cooked meals to the injured in hospital. Somalis have a long tradition of helping each other in times of adversity, supporting those affected by drought, floods, conflict and disease.

They do this across clan, political and regional divides. Their response to the Zoobe attack is clear evidence of this informal mutual support mechanism. Businesses are stepping in with generous contributions.

The Dahabshiil Group has donated $500,000. $250,000 will help support those injured in the attacks and $250,000 will go to small traders who lost their businesses and therefore their livelihoods.

In order for the donations to reach each individual urgently, they will be paid through their eDahab mobile money service accounts and monitored by an independent committee.

Dahabshiil will waive all eDahab fees for those inside and outside the country who wish to make donations via this service to the victims.

These donations will also be overseen by the independent committee.

The company is ready to help Somalis affected by drought and other natural disasters as well as incidents like the devastating fire at Waheen market in Hargeisa and the recent Zoobe attack.

It has waived fees for people who wish to donate to such causes and enable the money to reach those who need it most in record time thanks to its mobile money service eDahab and wide network of remittance agents serving the Dahabshiil money transfer company.

Dahabshiil’s Chief Executive Officer Abdirashid Duale said the company will do all it can to support people affected by the attack, especially those with limited resources.

“We are saddened because any life lost in our region means a hand that could help build the region economically is gone. We are 100 percent committed to supporting the victims and enabling small traders to rebuild their businesses,” said Duale.

Other companies are making contributions including the Somtel telecommunications firm which has offered free communications equipment and internet services to the Somali Disaster Management Agency so it can help victims of tragic attack.

