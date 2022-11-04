His Excellency the President of the Republic of Somaliland, Musa Bihi Abdi, sent fitting condolences to the victims and families of last Saturday’s twin blasts in the Zoppe area of Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

President Bihi said that he – and all of Somaliland – was praying that apocalyptic disasters such as decapitating conflicts and armed hostilities be lifted from all countries suffering under their burden, and , especially, fro neighbor countries.

“You have all seen what happened in Mogadisho where a calamity of such gargantuan proportions fell on innocent civilians. It is frigtening. It is terrifying,” he said.

“Anybody who had the least shred of humanity remaining would be affected let alone us who, with them, share faith, Somalihood, neighborliness and ethnic relations,” President Bihi added.

“We are infinitely devastated and saddened by what happened,” he said.

The deadly blasts of 29 October followed one another within ten minutes of each other accounting for than 120 killed and more than 300 injured according to official figures the Somalia government released.

President Bihi was speaking at the 29th anniversary of the Somaliland police forces Thursday.

