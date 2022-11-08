Liverpool might have a great shot at bringing Sadio Mane back to Anfield next year after a report revealed how he feels about life in Germany.

Bayern Munich signed Mane for £35million in July as he prepared to enter the final year of his Liverpool contract. The forward had no intention of renewing his contract with Liverpool as he fancied a new challenge.

Mane has gone on to register 11 goals in 22 appearances for Bayern, helping them to win the German super cup against RB Leipzig. They also have a one-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table and qualified from Champions League Group C with a perfect winning record. They will come up against Paris Saint-Germain in the next round of Europe’s elite club competition.

It has been an interesting start to life in Germany for Mane. While he has been in good form, netting a goal every other game, some fans and pundits have questioned whether he is truly living up to the hype of his initial transfer. After all, the Senegal international was one of the Premier League’s best performers during his time at Liverpool.

Some thought Mane may continue playing centrally at Bayern, as he did towards the end of his spell under Jurgen Klopp. But that role is now being taken up by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. And he is outshining Mane, having scored 10 goals in 14 outings.

In September, Liverpool were given hope that Mane could return to the club. Former Reds star Didi Hamann suggested Mane looked ‘isolated’ at Bayern and that he didn’t appear happy.

Later in September though, Bayern Munich chief executive Hasan Salihamidzic quashed claims the 30-year-old might leave.

He urged fans and pundits to give Mane patience as Bayern were still expecting to have ‘a lot of joy’ with him in their side.

Big update on Sadio Mane future

Football Insider now provide an intriguing report on the attacker and how he is coping at Bayern. They claim to be in contact with sources who have the inside track on his situation.

And these sources state Mane has told friends that he misses Liverpool and he misses the Premier League.

The star might be having a decent time at Bayern, but it seems he regrets leaving Anfield in the first place. And it appears Mane also has reservations about moving to the Bundesliga.

One reason for this might be the lack of serious competition. After all, Bayern have won the league title in each of the last 10 seasons. And they thrashed second-placed Freiburg 5-0 in October, which demonstrates the gulf in class.

Admittedly, Bayern are now only one point ahead of Freiburg and two ahead of Union Berlin, who occupy third spot. But they are still huge favourites to lift the trophy come the end of the campaign.

Meanwhile, in the Prem, Arsenal are hoping to end Manchester City’s dominance after winning 11 out of 13 games so far. Newcastle and Tottenham make up the rest of the top four. There is good reason to suggest the Prem is far more competitive than the Bundesliga right now. Mane missing Liverpool will give Klopp great hope in reuniting with his former player. They struck up a great relationship and won pretty much every trophy available to them while at Liverpool. Meanwhile, FSG are reportedly planning one last stunning transfer before they sell Liverpool in 2023.

By James Holland

Teamtalk

