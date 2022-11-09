Somaliland: IFFCO to Build Edible Oil Packing Plant in Berbera Economic Zone

Albanna said: “The decision by IFFCO to set up a plant is a major vote of confidence in the zone and a testament to our offerings. In fact, with the port, the economic zone and the one-stop-shop all under DP World, it will be like a home away from home for Dubai-based customers such as IFFCO.”

Shiraz Allana, director and supervisory board member of IFFCO, said: “IFFCO continues to invest in the future of food and supply chains globally. The partnership with DP World demonstrates our commitment to the UAE’s national food security strategy and facilitating global food trade. It also further enhances access to African consumer bases quickly and more efficiently.”

Gulf News

Feature Image: Suhail Albanna, CEO & Managing Director of DP World, Middle East & Africa, and Shiraz Allana, Director and supervisory board member of IFFCO. Image Credit: Supplied