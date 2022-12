CBC’s Margaret Evans reflects on what she witnessed in drought-ravaged Somalia and the depth and scale of the famine crisis after five missed rainy seasons.

Plus, International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan on what more Canada can do to help.

CBS News

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Skype

Email

Facebook

Pocket

Tumblr

Print



Like this: Like Loading...