Outside the heavily fortified compounds at Aden Adde airport, Somalia’s capital is one of the most dangerous places in the world, off limits to most foreigners and a risky place for Somali government officials. In a rare trip by foreign journalists, the Guardian captured the everyday vibrancy of the beach, parks, gyms and cafes that are flourishing in the ancient city.

People on a sandy beach overlooked by buildings
Somalia has the longest coastline in Africa and the Liido beach, pictured here in front of the Elite hotel, is the jewel of Mogadishu – a popular place for evening strolls and children’s games
A man carries a popcorn machine on his shoulder as people stand on a sandy beach and others wade in the water
A popcorn seller carries a machine to his stall for the evening’s business at Liido beach
A man stands by his popcorn stand on a beach, as two others stand next to a boat at the water's edge
As the afternoon stretches into evening, people come to walk on the warm sand of Liido beach to watch the sunset and visit the snack vendors
Two men stand at the prow of a small fishing boat at the water's edge on a beach
Small fishing boats at Liido beach offer families trips out to sea as well as selling their day’s catches
People standing on a beach, sitting on plastic chairs, or wading in the water
Renting lifebelts is a popular way for less confident swimmers to brave the gentle waves
A boy in shallow water leaps to his right to catch a football
Boys playing football after school in the late afternoon
People sitting on chairs watch a televised football match on a screen on a terrace overlooking a beach
World Cup matches are shown on a big screen on the terrace of the Elite hotel
Two people walk along a path in a park
In the centre of the city is the quiet Peace Garden, a popular spot for celebrations and student graduation parties
A boy sits on the edge of a path towards a children's play area in a park
A young boy sitting outside the children’s play park in the Peace Garden. It is about a 12-minute walk to the Villa Rose hotel, where the day after this photo was taken, an attack by al-Shabaab militants left nine people dead
Two men in a park sit opposite each other, one looking at his mobile phone
People talking in the Peace Garden
A woman carries blue balloons and a man attaches them to a large metal hoop
The final preparations for a wedding in the Peace Garden
A group of students taking photographs of each other in a park
A group of students taking photographs of each other to post on social media
People sitting outside a gym building
A gym near the Peace Garden gets busier as the sun goes dow
A view from within a vehicle of soldiers with guns sitting in the back of vans
It is dangerous for non-Somalians to move around Mogadishu. Most embassy, UN and NGO staff are prohibited from travelling around the city, remaining instead within a heavily guarded security zone around Aden Adde airport. Attacks by al-Shabaab have increased as the president has ramped up an offensive against them and the areas of Somalia they control. Many of these street vignettes were photographed from within a security-escorted vehicle
People in a red and brown tuk-tuk as it passed a building with an advert for a bank
Tuk-tuks, three-wheeled taxis, are the most popular mode of transport around the city
Buildings painted with words and murals
Hand-painted shop signage brings colour and vibrancy to Mogadishu’s street
An outdoor cafe with tables covered by large red umbrellas
New coffee houses and cafes have been springing up, bringing a sense of normal city life to the beleaguered capital
A half-open metal gate next to a building with a hand-painted sign of a tuk-tuk and spare parts
A tuk-tuk repair shop
A man past piled-up tyres outside a spare vehicle-parts shop with hand-painted signage
Hand-painted shop and garage signage brings a unique character to the commercial part of the city
A tuk-tuk passes a row of huts, with an advertising billboard overhead
A street in Mogadishu
A man walks along a pavement next to a wall with an advert for MyBank
Advertising on a street in Mogadishu
A man sits on a cart led by a donkey in a city street
The city still has reminders of the past, and of the lack of development that has beset Somalia as it struggles with war and drought
A pink and red sky above a street and low buildings
Sunset over the city

