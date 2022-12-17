Facebook actively fueled ethnic violence in Ethiopia’s civil war by prioritizing hateful and dangerous content, then not moderating that content fast enough, or sometimes at all, says a new lawsuit filed against Meta, the social media giant’s parent company.

Two Ethiopian researchers and a Kenyan constitutional rights group are behind the legal action, which was filed this week in a High Court in Nairobi, Kenya. The city houses Facebook’s East African content moderation hub, which opened in 2019.

The hub was too little, too late for the region, the lawsuit says. Facebook treated users in African countries differently than those in Western countries, fostering a “culture of disregard for human rights” that ultimately led to the murder of one of the plaintiffs’ fathers, the suit alleges.

The plaintiffs are seeking a $1.6 billion victims’ fund and a bigger and better-supported moderation team.

They’re also asking the court to deliver what would be a legal first: forced changes to Facebook’s algorithm, which has long been blamed for not doing enough to limit the reach of incendiary content.

Meta says it has invested “heavily” in moderation improvements

A spokesperson for Meta said the company has “strict rules” about what’s allowed on its platforms and is continuing to develop its capabilities to catch violating content.

“Hate speech and incitement to violence are against these rules, and we invest heavily in teams and technology to help us find and remove this content,” the spokesperson said in a statement shared with NPR.

“Feedback from local civil society organizations and international institutions guides our safety and integrity work in Ethiopia. We employ staff with local knowledge and expertise,” the spokesperson said.

The lawsuit cites language as one key factor in the company’s inadequate moderation. Of the 85 languages spoken in Ethiopia, only three were covered by Facebook’s content moderation practices, the lawsuit says.

The Meta spokesperson declined to say how many moderation staff worked in the African hub, which serves a collective population of over 500 million.

Another lawsuit filed in Kenya this year alleges that the hub created an exploitative and unsafe work environment, exposing moderators to high volumes of traumatic content and paying less than promised.

One plaintiff says Facebook is directly responsible for his father’s murder

Abrham Meareg Amare, one of the plaintiffs, holds Facebook’s algorithm and poor moderation directly responsible for the death of his father, Meareg Amare Abrha.

Court filings say that in October 2021, militants followed Meareg home from work, shot him in the back and leg, and left him to bleed.

Meareg, a well-respected chemistry professor according to the lawsuit, was targeted after Facebook posts spread his name, photo and false allegations that he was associated with a deadly rebel group because of his ethnicity as a Tigrayan, the country’s minority demographic.

“I knew it was a death sentence for my father the moment I saw it,” Abrham said in an interview with NPR.

“Facebook is a big gun in Ethiopia. […] People use Facebook as a reliable source of information because they don’t have trust in state media. Something posted on Facebook is considered a magic bullet — a valid thing.”

Like Abrham, Meareg’s friends and neighbors also warned him of the posts, but the professor chose to return from an overseas trip and was killed within weeks, his son said.

In an affidavit, Abrham says he asked Facebook multiple times to remove posts about his father — both before and after his death. Some posts still remained up as of this week.

In addition to restitution from the victim’s fund, he’s seeking a public apology from Facebook to him and other victims.

“To Facebook, it’s as if we’re idiots; we’re subhuman. […] Our family doesn’t matter if they’re making profits,” he said.

By Emily Olson

NPR

